Republican Nanette Cook held off challenger Joyce Linde, also a Republican, to claim the District 4 Lafayette City Council seat, according to complete but unofficial results from Saturday's election.
Cook, a teacher who describes herself as a fiscal conservative, was elected to the Lafayette City-Parish Council District 7 seat four years ago. She was one of the first two women elected to the City-Parish Council since the city and parish governments were consolidated in 1996. Her father, Al Simon, served on the Lafayette City Council in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Linde, an artist who was a founder and spokeswoman for a local Tea Party group, challenged Cook, who was labeled by some in the Republican Party as not conservative or Republican enough.
District 4 lies mostly to the southeast of Kaliste Saloom Road from U.S. 90 to E. Broussard Road. It includes part of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus, the Oil Center, the area around Comeaux High School and Costco, and southward.