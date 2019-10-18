President Donald Trump's team has inquired about whether the Cajundome or Convention Center in Lafayette are available for a rally before the Nov. 16 runoff for Louisiana governor.
Pam Deville, Cajundome director, said someone with Trump's team inquired about the availability of several dates. The Cajundome and Convention Center already are booked on those dates with basketball and other events scheduled.
The request followed an Oct. 11 Trump rally in Lake Charles on the eve of the Louisiana gubernatorial primary election.
Deville said Trump's team tried to contact the Cajundome over a weekend before booking the Lake Charles Civic Center for the Oct. 11 rally. They had only an hour to book a site and didn't reach the Cajundome's staff in time, she said.
Trump rallied in Lake Charles as two Republican candidates, Congressman Ralph Abraham and businessman Eddie Rispone, tried to knock incumbent Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, out of the runoff. Trump's rally, some say, may have boosted Rispone into the runoff with Edwards ahead of Abraham.
Edwards received 46.6% of the vote, while Rispone received 27.4%. Abraham finished third with 23.6% and endorsed Rispone.