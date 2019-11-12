Early voting for the Nov. 16 general election in Lafayette Parish was up by 4,348 ballots compared with the Oct. 12 primary election.
Voters will go to the polls Saturday to decide runoff races that include governor and Lafayette mayor-president.
Early voting, which ended Nov. 9, was up in Louisiana and Lafayette Parish for the Nov. 16 runoff election, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office.
In Lafayette Parish, early voting for the Oct. 12 primary drew 12,703 voters compared with 17,051 for the Nov. 16 runoff, an increase of 4,348 votes, or 34%.
The number of early voters increased among both parties, with Republicans seeing a 30% increase, Democrats seeing a 37% increase and other party voters increasing by 42%.
As in the primary, Republicans cast more early votes than Democrats and other party voters with 8,377, or 49%, compared with 5,698 early votes, or 33%, cast by Democrats and 2,976 early votes, 17%, by other party voters.
A precinct in the city of Lafayette that includes River Ranch once again accounted for the most early ballots. Voters in Precinct 87 cast 354 early votes. The same precinct cast the most early votes for the Oct 12 primary at 265, with Republican voters making up most of the increase in early voters.
How many early votes were cast for each candidate won't be known until after polls close at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Early votes are not necessarily indicative of turnout for the election, and the results of those votes don't always reflect the winner.
Mayor-president candidate Carlee Alm-LaBar, no party, received the most votes in early voting for the Oct. 12 election. She received 3,893 votes, 370 more than Republican Simon Champagne and 584 more than Republican Josh Guillory.
But when all votes were counted the evening of Oct. 12, Guillory received the most voters overall, 20,140, with Alm-LaBar in second place with 18,799 and Champagne in third with 16,102 votes.
No one in the race received more than 50% of the vote Oct. 12, so Alm-LaBar and Guillory will face off Saturday in the runoff to replace Mayor-President Joel Robideaux, who decided not to seek a second four-year term in office. The winner takes office in early January.