Three bills regulating drones advance in Louisiana legislative committees

Advocate Photo by MARK BALLARD -- Louisiana Sen. Jonathan Perry, R-Kaplan, said he was concerned that a drone bill that criminalized using an unmanned aircraft voyeuristically was unnecessary since it's already against the law to secretly take and distribute sordid images. Baton Rouge Republican Sen. Dan Claitor, right, has legislation adding drones to criminal trespass laws, agreed with Perry's analysis. The Senate Judiciary C committee nevertheless approved House Bill 635, sending the legislation to the full Senate along with House Bill 19, which forbids using drones to take photos of various types of facilities, such as prisons. Claitor's Senate Bill 141 also advanced Tuesday and next faces a vote before the full House.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A special election will be held in November to fill a newly-vacant Louisiana state Senate seat.

Republican Sen. Jonathan "JP" Perry of Kaplan won a vacant seat on Louisiana's Third Circuit Court of Appeal when no one signed up to run against him last week during the candidate registration period.

Perry will resign from his Senate seat on Dec. 9 and take his new judgeship on Jan. 1.

Senate President John Alario announced Friday that he'll call the election to fill the Senate seat to coincide with the already scheduled Nov. 6 statewide election. Qualifying for the election will be held Aug. 8-10.

Perry has held the Senate seat representing Vermilion Parish and parts of Acadia, Lafayette and St. Landry parishes since March 2011 after winning a special election.

