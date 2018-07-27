Advocate Photo by MARK BALLARD -- Louisiana Sen. Jonathan Perry, R-Kaplan, said he was concerned that a drone bill that criminalized using an unmanned aircraft voyeuristically was unnecessary since it's already against the law to secretly take and distribute sordid images. Baton Rouge Republican Sen. Dan Claitor, right, has legislation adding drones to criminal trespass laws, agreed with Perry's analysis. The Senate Judiciary C committee nevertheless approved House Bill 635, sending the legislation to the full Senate along with House Bill 19, which forbids using drones to take photos of various types of facilities, such as prisons. Claitor's Senate Bill 141 also advanced Tuesday and next faces a vote before the full House.