Sen. Gerald Boudreaux, D-Lafayette, won a third term as senator for District 24, defeating newcomer Cory Levier, a former soldier and St. Landry Parish native.
Boudreaux, who won his Senate seat in 2015, said his platform is similar now to what it was then. The difference, he said, is he hopes to build on successes he said he has earned since taking office.
He said making health care affordable and accessible to the working poor was a big goal in 2015 and, through his support of Medicaid expansion, was accomplished at least in part.
“I was proud to support the governor,” he said, “and now 450,000 working people have medical coverage in this state.”
A second area of continued focus, he said, would be in K-12 and higher education.
Boudreaux also said he will focus on drainage and flood issues, which have plagued his district for generations.
Boudreaux said lawmakers and local officials must work together to identify problem areas and to take a regional approach to solving drainage problems. That means individual communities should plan with other areas to make sure one community’s answer to flooding doesn’t simply pass the problem downstream to the next community.
District 24 is centered around Opelousas and extends north toward the Avoyelles Parish line and south toward North Lafayette.
