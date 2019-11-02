Poll workers in Breaux Bridge experienced a hiccup with early voting Saturday when the computers used for voting went down, forcing a switch to paper ballots.
Patricia Guidry, St. Martin Parish registrar of voters, said the laptops used for voting froze around 4:30 p.m., in the final stretch before the first day of early voting ended. She and the poll workers at the St. Martin Parish Council on Aging location tried to swap out the laptops and restart them but to no avail, prompting a switch to paper ballots.
Despite a high turnout of 774 people at the Breaux Bridge location, only nine voters were forced to cast paper ballots. Guidry said she was thankful the issues didn’t occur during a busier time of day.
The internet connection at the polling place remained strong and other electronics were functioning. The registrar said without an IT specialist on hand they had limited ability to troubleshoot.
Guidry said she contacted the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office and officials confirmed all voting systems remained up and running on their end and said no other polling locations had reported issues.
She said the laptops were rebooted and appeared to be working after the polls closed at 6 p.m. Guidry said she doesn’t expect the computer problems to repeat or impact voters when the polls reopen Monday.
“I’m hoping not,” she said.