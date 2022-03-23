Simone Champagne, Youngsville's former chief administrative officer, announced Monday that she will seek a position on the city's council.
The seat she's vying for was unexpectedly vacated last month after councilmember Gary Williams, who represented Division E, suffered a fatal heart attack. Youngsville businessperson and philanthropist Shannon Bares was appointed to fill the seat until the November election. Bares has said she will not seek the permanent position.
Champagne, 67, worked as a banker for more than 25 years and spent another 20 years working as a public servant at the local and state level — all while raising five children.
She served as CAO of Youngsville for about six years before announcing her retirement in late 2020. A few weeks later, she was appointed to a temporary seat on the Youngsville City Council after Jamison Abshire, who represented Division A, left for a leadership position in Lafayette Consolidated Government's parks and recreation department. Kayla Menard Reaux won against challenger Patricia Lanier for the permanent seat during a special election last November.
In 2019, while still working as the city's CAO, Champagne ran for Lafayette mayor-president but lost the race to Josh Guillory.
Champagne served as a member of the Louisiana House of Representatives from 2008 to 2014. She was the first and only woman to represent House District 49, which includes Iberia and Vermilion parishes.
She also served as CAO of Iberia Parish from 2002 to 2007 and was the first woman to hold that position.
In a Monday afternoon Facebook post, Champagne, a Republican, announced she would run for the Youngsville City Council.
"With Youngsville being the fastest growing city in Louisiana, I would be honored to join a TEAM of Leaders that have a vision for our city beyond anyone’s expectations," she wrote. "With my previous experience as a State Legislator, Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Youngsville, and most recently an appointed City Council member in Division A, my love for Youngsville, and passion to serve, will allow me to be the leader our residents want and deserve! I appreciate your support and hope I earn your vote!"