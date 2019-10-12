For the first time in decades, Lafayette city residents will have their own council. Twenty-seven years ago, in March 1992, voters in the city of Lafayette elected their last five-person city council.
The five-member council that takes office in January will face a different situation than the previous city council. They’ll have to navigate an uncertain budget process in conjunction with a new five-person Parish Council and share a new mayor-president with the Parish Council.
When the new city council takes office in January, LUS will be governed only by city council members. The city council will vote on whether to approve the person selected by the mayor-president as LUS director, set utility rates and incur debt. The parish council will have no say in those decisions.
Here are the Oct. 12 election results for the five seats on the Lafayette City Council:
Pat Lewis and Mark Pope head to runoff for Lafayette City Council District 1
Andy Naquin wins District 2 city council race over City-Parish Councilman Bruce Conque
City-Parish councilwoman Liz Hebert wins spot wins District 3 city council race
Nanette Cook wins City Council District 4 race
Jackson, Lazard advance to runoff in Lafayette City Council District 5 race