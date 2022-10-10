Monday brought to the 3rd Congressional District dueling sets of endorsements, some from a trio of Louisiana congressional representatives of yore and two others from Republicans who still retain power.
In Lafayette, U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Lafayette, announced that House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California, and House Republican Whip Steve Scalise of New Orleans had endorsed his candidacy for a fourth term. Higgins represents a coastal district that stretches from Morgan City to the Texas state line.
“Clay Higgins is a respected member of our House Republican Conference, and I am proud to endorse him for re-election,” said House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy in an issued statement. “Clay is a champion for border security, American energy independence, public safety and our conservative values.”
“I am happy to give my full support and endorsement to my friend Clay Higgins,” Scalise said. “For six years, Clay and I have worked together to advance Louisiana’s interests in the U.S. House of Representatives. Clay is a strong conservative, an effective legislator, and a fierce advocate for the 3rd District. He is an important member of our Louisiana team, and I look forward to continue serving with him.”
Meanwhile, at a Lafayette news conference at the Homewood Suites, three former Acadiana representatives — two of them were Democrats — announced their support for Higgins’ Republican primary opponent, lawyer and political novice Holden Hoggatt.
Hoggatt’s newly announced supporters — former U.S. Rep. and Sen. John Breaux, D-Crowley; former U.S. Rep. Chris John, D-Crowley, and former U.S. Rep. Charles Boustany, R-Lafayette — in remarks to Hoggatt’s supporters and campaign workers following their endorsement, said they lamented Higgins’ performance in office and what they say is an inability to get things accomplished for the district.
Boustany, who served six terms as congressman, said Acadiana people “deserve someone who will serve with respect and be respectful” of others in office.
“We don’t have that now,” he said.
“The people of this district deserve better,” said John, who suggested that Higgins’ was focused on a political “movement,” not on specific issues that need tending for Acadiana people. He suggested he might take to the campaign trail to help Hoggatt, if the challenger asks.
Breaux, who served 33 years in Congress as a Democrat, said he crossed party lines to make his endorsement for Hoggatt because it is “the right choice for the people.”
“You’ve got to be able to form coalitions,” he said, something for which Breaux was well known in Congress and something that he said Higgins cannot do.
Breaux said he has crossed party lines before to endorse Republicans U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow in northeastern Louisiana and U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski in Alaska.
In response to news media questions, Hoggatt said as a conservative he subscribes to an “America First” mindset. He suggested that although Donald Trump endorsed Higgins’ campaign, he may have been more perfunctory than enthusiastic.
He said Higgins has failed to successfully cross party lines and secure adequate federal help from the White House for Interstate 49 funding and for aid for southwestern Louisiana, which was battered by two hurricanes in 2020.
Hoggatt has taken off the gloves of late in remarks about the incumbent. In response to a news media question, Hoggatt suggested that funding for some of Higgins trips abroad has come under House of Representatives review. He suggested that Higgins had become a “national security risk.”
But on further questioning, he said he has no inside knowledge about an accusation. Rather, he said, it was something he had heard.
Hoggatt said that if he wins the 3rd District seat, he would be most interested in serving on the agriculture, energy or veterans affairs committees.
Hoggatt grew up in Oxford, Mississippi, earned his bachelor’s degree at Millsaps in Jackson, Mississippi and his law degree at LSU. He has served as an assistant district attorney and operated a private law practice, which includes a specialty in equine law.
The election is Nov. 8.