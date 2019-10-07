A crowd gathered at the Cajundome Convention Center on Monday included supporters of both Republicans candidates for governor; some were undecided. But all expressed support for the president and the presence of his son and namesake generated excitement.
Here’s a sample of what local people said:
Ashley Fontenot: “It’s my first time to see one of the Trumps in person. The president wants what’s best for the American people.”
Nick Broussard: “I pretty much want to hear what he has to say.” He’s undecided for governor, but said he’d vote Republican.
Angie Eckman, Youngsville: “We get to meet people with the same conservative values” here.
Rosann Williford, Breaux Bridge: wanted to support “my candidates.” “We need to unite behind one,” she said.
Frances Bearb: “Just to be in the presence of a dynasty is wonderful.”