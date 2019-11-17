Saturday's election for Lafayette mayor-president was a decisive win for Republican Josh Guillory, who captured 56% of the vote in an election in which more than half the parish's 153,718 registered voters participated.

His opponent, no-party candidate Carlee Alm-LaBar, gathered strong support in precincts in the northern sections of the city of Lafayette, where much of the population is black and Democrat, while Guillory found support in the southern, white, Republican sections of the city, unincorporated areas and the five other municipalities in the parish.

An election eve endorsement by Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter, a Republican, does not appear to have helped Alm-LaBar in that city. Unofficial results show Guillory won all but one precinct in the Youngsville and Broussard areas. In precinct 99 in Broussard, the vote was 53% to 47% in favor of Alm-LaBar.

Guillory dominated in the Youngsville, Broussard and Milton areas, earning 70% or more of the vote in some precincts. Alm-LaBar similarly dominated in some precincts on the north side of the city of Lafayette, earning 75% to 88% of the vote in some precincts. The difference is there were far fewer voters in those precincts than the ones Guillory dominated.

Guillory, an attorney with no government experience, and Alm-LaBar, who worked in two Lafayette Consolidated Government administrations, were the top vote-getters in the Oct. 12 primary, when Alm-LaBar edged out Republican Simone Champagne to make Saturday's runoff. Champagne, who works for Ritter as CAO of the city of Youngsville, endorsed Guillory in the runoff.

Guillory takes office Jan. 6, becoming the fourth man to head the combined city and parish government since Lafayette Consolidated Government took effect in 1996.

Current Mayor-President Joel Robideaux chose not to seek a second term after Alm-LaBar, a former LCG director under Robideaux and former City-Parish President Joey Durel, announced her candidacy in March. Robideaux and state Sen. Page Cortez, both Republicans, offered advice to Guillory during the runoff.

As of January, the nine-person city-parish council will no longer exist, being replaced by two five-district councils, one for the city of Lafayette and one for the entire parish. The change was approved by voters in December 2018 via a home rule charter amendment pushed by a group called Fix the Charter, of which Alm-LaBar played a leading role.

The task of implementing that charter change falls in large part to Guillory, who did not support the measure. Some of his supporters unsuccessfully sued Lafayette Consolidated Government and the city-parish council when the council adopted an ordinance correcting precinct errors in the new charter.

Guillory and the new parish council face a huge challenge finding money to continue services in the parish. Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber on Friday announced the closure, effective Monday, of a Juvenile Assessment Center because the parish has not paid its portion of the costs for those operations. Garber also sued LCG for not properly funding operations of the jail as required by the state.

The city of Lafayette is better off financially than the parish, but a recently approved pay raise for the city police department and proposals to increase pay for firefighters and all LCG employees could deplete the city's general fund savings in a few years.

Guillory's wife, Jamie, contacted Sunday via text message, said he would release a statement Monday. Guillory did not return a call and text request for an interview Sunday.