Sitting Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard, currently facing charges in district court, came in third in Tuesday’s police chief race, with challengers Troy Hebert and Scott Fogleman headed into the runoff election.
Hebert, a Democrat, netted over 35% of the vote and Fogleman, a Republican, secured over 27% of the vote, with over 3,700 ballots cast. Hebert and Fogleman will face off on Dec. 10.
Broussard earned about 26% of the vote and a fourth candidate, Dexter Faulk, scored roughly 11%, per the Louisiana Secretary of State’s unofficial results.
Broussard was first elected in April 2016 to finish out K.P. Gibson’s unexpired term after Gibson was elected Acadia Parish Sheriff. Broussard was indicted by an Acadia Parish grand jury in February 2021 on three counts of malfeasance in office, two counts of obstruction of justice and a count of attempted first-degree injuring of public records.
A federal lawsuit filed by two Crowley Police officers in October 2021 alleged the charges were tied to Broussard’s handling of an April 2020 incident where an officer slammed a handcuffed suspect into lockers at the police department building, which caused the man to have a seizure. The officers, who provided information to the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, claimed that Broussard retaliated against them for their cooperation.
Hebert has served almost 30 years with the Crowley Police Department and is a certified firearms, chemical weapons and SWAT instructor with past experience on an Acadia Parish drug task force and a U.S. Marshal’s Office task force, according to his candidate Facebook.
If elected chief, he identified strengthening and establishing community outreach programs, increasing officer pay to aid retention, improving training and organizing the patrol division more efficiently as top priorities.
“I recognize the badge of my office as a symbol of public faith, and I will accept it as a public trust to be of help so long as I am true to the ethics of police service,” Hebert said in a campaign mission statement.
Fogleman edged out Broussard for the second runoff slot by 50 votes, per Louisiana Secretary of State results. The Republican candidate retired from the Crowley Police Department as a lieutenant and has an associate’s degree in criminal justice. Fogleman is also FBI active shooter initiative certified, per his campaign Facebook.
He identified education and training, strengthening communication and collaboration between the Crowley Police Department and Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, increasing patrol numbers and installing computer assisted dispatch technology as priorities if elected.
“I want the City of Crowley to be safe for my family and yours. I have a clear vision and plan to take the Crowley Police Department to new heights and expectations. A well trained police department will provide a more effective police force,” Fogleman said in a campaign mission statement.