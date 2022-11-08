Graig “Twin” LeBlanc unseated Martin McLendon in the Opelousas police chief’s race on Tuesday.
LeBlanc won 53% of the vote – 2,580 votes – to McLendon’s 2,260 votes. Both men ran as Democrats. A third candidate in the race, Lawrence “Gum” Richard, was disqualified before election day.
McLendon was running for his second term as police chief. Before his election in 2018, McLendon served with the department for 27 years. LeBlanc and McLendon ran against one another in the 2018 race, with McLendon coming out ahead then with 66% of the vote.
LeBlanc is an Opelousas police officer with over 25 years of law enforcement experience in St. Landry Parish, who has earned honors including officer of the year, patrol sergeant of the year and Crime Stopper of the year, per his campaign Facebook. The bulk of his career, 21 years, has been spent with the Opelousas Police Department, with another four spent at the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The newly elected chief identified community policing efforts, like keeping an open line of communication with the public, and having more proactive patrols in the city as priorities when he takes office.