Six Acadiana parishes — Evangeline, Jeff Davis, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Vermilion — cast votes Saturday on a number of races and propositions.
Evangeline Parish
Evangeline Parish residents have voted no on two tax rededication propositions for the parish.
Voters said no to a library tax, which would have been used for the purpose of constructing, acquiring, improving, operating and maintaining law enforcement facilities and criminal justice operations in the parish.
They also voted no to a health unit tax, which would have been used for the purpose of constructing, acquiring, improving, operating, maintaining law enforcement facilities and criminal court operations in the parish.
Jeff Davis Parish
Lauren Heinen has been selected to the District Attorney seat for the 31st Judicial District Court. Heinen will take over from Elliott Cassidy who was also in the running for the position. Cassidy was announced interim DA in July 2021 after the death of District Attorney Kevin Millican.
The Town of Lake Arthur has voted yes on all three propositions for a continuance of mills tax on property in the town for the use of upkeep and maintenance for recreational facilities and public parks, streets and alleys, and drainage system and drainage ditches.
St. Landry Parish
Jason Halphen, Republican, and Bianca J. Vedell, no party, will head to a run-off in the race for District 5 school board in St. Landry Parish. Halphen received 39% of the vote to Vedell's 32%.
Voters in St. Landry Parish voted down three tax propositions impacting area schools. Those tax proposals were a part of the school board's master plan.
- Proposition #1 would have raised teachers' annual salaries by $3,000 and support staff salaries by $2,000 a year — thus generating $6.5 million over the next 10 years.
- Proposition #2 would have provided much-needed improvements to the parish's athletic facilities — to the tune of approximately $662,000 annually over the next decade.
- Proposition #3 concerned capital improvements with the goal of building four new K-4 schools in the parish.
Fire Protection District No. 5: Voters in St. Landry Parish voted yes to a tax for the purpose of improving, maintaining and operating the District's fire protection facilities, including acquiring and equipping fire trucks and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes
St. Martin Parish
This race for mayor of St. Martinville will go to a runoff election between Melinda Narcisse "Mel" Mitchell, Democrat, who received 33% of the vote and Jason Willis, Democrat, who received 44% of the vote.
Carol Frederick, no party, was elected to the St. Martinville City Council District 2 seat with 52% of the vote.
Jonas A. Fontenette, Democrat, was elected to the St. Martinville District 3 with 58 percent of the vote.
The St. Martinville District 4 council seat will go to a runoff election between Janise Anthony, Democrat, who received 33% of the vote and James "Lil Jimmy" Charles, Democrat, who received 29%.
The St. Martinville District 5 council seat will also move on to a runoff election between Florita "Flo" Chatman, Democrat, who recieved 44% of the vote and Leander "Cush" Williams, Democrat, who received 29% of the vote.
St. Mary Parish
Lester "Motor" Levine, Jr., Democrat, was selected as City of Franklin council member at large with 66% of the vote.
Larry Guilbeau, Democrat, was selected as City of Franklin District C council member with 62% of the vote.
The City of Patterson approved three propositions, with voters overwhelmingly favoring the change of education level requirement for mayor and police chief. They also voted to amend the rules, allowing the changing of salary for chief of police by the council.
Vermilion Parish
Kevin Meyers, Republican, was elected school board member for District B with 90% of the vote.
Roslyn R. White, no party, was elected mayor of Abbeville with 59% of the vote over Francis Plaisance. Current Mayor Mark Piazza did not seek re-election.
Current Mayor Michael "Mike" Kloesel, Independent, was re-elected mayor of Kaplan.
The race for Police Chief in Abbeville will head to a runoff between Mike Hardy, Republican, and and current police chief William "Bill" Spearman, no party. Hardy received 41% of the vote to Spearman's 44%.
Dirk Gary, Republican, was elected mayor of Kaplan with 68% of the vote.
Carlton Campbell, Democrat, was elected to the councilman at-large position in Abbeville with 53% of the vote.
Randy G. Campbell, Democrat, was elected Alderman seat for District A in the Town of Kaplan with 64% of the vote
Tony J. Hardy, Republican, was elected Councilman for District A in Abbeville with 53% of the vote.
Brady Broussard, Jr., Independent, was elected Councilman for District C in Abbeville with 71% of the vote.
Terry Y. Broussard, Democrat, was elected Councilman for District D in Abbeville with 69% of the vote.
Full election results can be viewed at www.sos.la.gov.