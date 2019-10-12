Sen. Bob Hensgens, R-Gueydan won re-election in District 26 over Democrat Jerry Gaspard.
Hensgens, a former state representative won election to the senate last year, topping Jean Menard and Gaspard, who was then a Republican. That enabled Hensgens to serve the remaining year of Sen. Jonathan Perry’s four-year term.
The district stretches over parts of four parishes, including Acadia, Vermilion, Lafayette and a portion of St. Landry. It is mostly rural, with municipalities that include Abbeville, Cankton, Gueydan, Kaplan, Maurice, Rayne, Scott and the outskirts of Sunset.
Of principal concern to Hensgens, 64, is the business climate in the vast district, including energy-related jobs both offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and on land, where no one seems to be drilling.
Hensgens, who also previously served as Gueydan mayor, said he’ll focus on asking oil service companies and other local businesses what they need from the state.
Click here to see full election results from the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office.