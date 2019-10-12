Jonathan Goudeau and "Gus" Rantz are headed to a runoff in House District 31. The two Republican candidates will face off Nov. 16 to succeed Nancy Landry, who resigned to work as chief of staff for Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin.
The district encompasses parts of Lafayette, Maurice, Milton, Scott and Youngsville. It has a population of 45,632, with 69% registered to vote. Of those, 47% are Republicans, 24% are Democrats and 29% are other.
A local business owner for 28 years, Goudeau has a long family and business history in the area. He worked the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office for 19 years and eventually left to pursue his game-room business, Indoor Recreation Co., full time.
Goudeau said commercial and residential constituents alike have voiced concerns about poor drainage in the district. He said the legislature can appropriate funds to solve this issue.
Goudeau is opposed to raising taxes. Instead, he thinks the state can avoid raising taxes if the legislature can promote a business-friendly environmen
Rantz, the current president of Acadiana Management Group, has spent his career focusing on health care, operating 11 medical facilities in six states, Rantz said healthcare is a top priority.
He said he’s seen firsthand the number of people in dire need of health care who still don’t have access, but he said he’s concerned the Medicaid expansion being overbroad and not providing the promised goods and services that are needed.
Rantz said government should be limited. He sees a struggle between what is needed and what is wanted within the legislature.
Rantz said roads, drainage and dredging should be prioritized to address infrastructure and recurring flooding issues. He said the government has to come up with a plan because it’s not only a state issue, but a national issue as well.
