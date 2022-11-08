Voters in the city of Lafayette will return to the polls in December to decide on a city court judge.

Candidates Jules Edwards III, no party, and Roya Boustany, a Republican, received the most votes in the three-person race, according to complete but unofficial results tabulated Tuesday.

They will face off Dec. 10 for City Court Judge Division A.

ACA.judge.edwards.111022

Retired 15th Judicial District Judge Jules Edwards III participates in a forum for candidates running for Lafayette City Court judge Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Petroleum Club in Lafayette, La.
ACA.judge.boustany.111022

State Prosecutor Roya Boustany participates in a forum for candidates running for Lafayette City Court judge Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Petroleum Club in Lafayette, La.

Edwards received 39% of the votes to Boustany's 37%, according to final but unofficial results from the Secretary of State.

Former Lafayette Police Chief Toby Aguillard, now a practicing attorney, came in third place with 24% of the vote and has been eliminated.

A preliminary review of results show Edwards performed better in north Lafayette and Boustany performed better in south Lafayette.

Edwards served as a judge in the 15th Judicial District, which includes Lafayette Parish, from 1993-2020, amassing experience in criminal, civil, traffic and juvenile cases. As of Sept. 29, Edwards had raised $99,373 in campaign contributions.

Boustany is a native of Lafayette and a felony prosecutor on District Attorney Don Landry’s team. The top fundraiser of the three, Boustany raised $152,614 as of Sept. 29.

Lafayette City Court is led by two judges elected at-large by city voters. The court handles misdemeanor crimes such as traffic violations and civil cases such as evictions.

The seat was vacated when Judge Michelle Odinet resigned after a video surfaced of her allegedly using racist language in 2021. Doug Saloom is the Division B judge and was not up for reelection.

Odinet, a Republican, was elected in November 2020, defeating Edwards.

Email Claire Taylor at ctaylor@theadvocate.com.

View comments