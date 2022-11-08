Voters in the city of Lafayette will return to the polls in December to decide on a city court judge.
Candidates Jules Edwards III, no party, and Roya Boustany, a Republican, received the most votes in the three-person race, according to complete but unofficial results tabulated Tuesday.
They will face off Dec. 10 for City Court Judge Division A.
Edwards received 39% of the votes to Boustany's 37%, according to final but unofficial results from the Secretary of State.
Former Lafayette Police Chief Toby Aguillard, now a practicing attorney, came in third place with 24% of the vote and has been eliminated.
A preliminary review of results show Edwards performed better in north Lafayette and Boustany performed better in south Lafayette.
Edwards served as a judge in the 15th Judicial District, which includes Lafayette Parish, from 1993-2020, amassing experience in criminal, civil, traffic and juvenile cases. As of Sept. 29, Edwards had raised $99,373 in campaign contributions.
Boustany is a native of Lafayette and a felony prosecutor on District Attorney Don Landry’s team. The top fundraiser of the three, Boustany raised $152,614 as of Sept. 29.
Lafayette City Court is led by two judges elected at-large by city voters. The court handles misdemeanor crimes such as traffic violations and civil cases such as evictions.
The seat was vacated when Judge Michelle Odinet resigned after a video surfaced of her allegedly using racist language in 2021. Doug Saloom is the Division B judge and was not up for reelection.
Odinet, a Republican, was elected in November 2020, defeating Edwards.