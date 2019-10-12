Republican Kevin Naquin, who currently serves on Lafayette's City-Parish Council, will represent District 2 for the new Lafayette Parish Council after defeating his only challenger, Ted Richard, a retiree who ran without party affiliation.
Naquin, a business development representative for a medical company and Cajun musician, will be a member of the first dedicated council for the parish since the city and parish consolidated in 1996. He was elected to the District 1 seat of the Lafayette City-Parish Council in 2012.
He will represent District 2 of the new Parish Council, which spans the western section of Lafayette Parish, including Duson and Scott.
The successful campaign to split up the Lafayette City-Parish Council last year centered on the city of Lafayette’s lack of a dedicated council, an anomaly among the parish’s six municipalities. That Lafayette Parish also lacked its own council was less often discussed. Still, voters elected the first Parish Council in more than two decades during Saturday's election.
The implications of a dedicated Parish Council will span a range of issues, including two that have recently provoked hot debate: drainage and libraries. Those two priorities have been frequently pitted against each other over the past year, revealing underlying political dynamics within the existing consolidated council.
