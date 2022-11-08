Ray Bourque on Tuesday was reelected mayor of Broussard. According to unofficial results, Bourque received 86% of the votes with his opponent, political newcomer 42-year-old Scott Morgan, receiving 14%.
Bourque, 51, has served as mayor since 2019. Prior to that, he served two terms on the City Council and served as a board member and president of the Broussard Chamber of Commerce. He is a partner of Touché Printing in Lafayette and said he brings a business-first mindset to his leadership role.
Bourque said his top three priorities for the next four years would be infrastructure, growth and improvements in the city.
"I've taken the time to become experienced, to be as close to an expert as we can have on the subject matter — about having a vision for Broussard and being at the ground level, doing the work and making sure that I'm very conscious of what the residents of Broussard and the businesses of Broussard need and expect in leadership," Bourque said. "And we want to deliver that to them because, ultimately, that's exactly who we're serving, and we have to deliver a product that is good for them."
Every seat on the Broussard City Council was up for grabs on Election Day. Each seat has been filled by a Republican candidate.
Newcomer Heather Girouard defeated incumbent Michael Rabon for the District 4 seat. Rabon was the only Democrat running for a council seat and the only Black member of the council.
Incumbent Jeff Delahoussaye defeated Ray Gary, who currently holds the District 6 council seat, for the at-large council seat.
Incumbent Angel Racca defeated newcomer Jeremy Frederick for the District 1 seat.
Incumbent David Bonin defeated newcomer Charles Sharma for the District 2 seat.
Incumbent Jesse Regan defeated newcomer Mark Ste Marie for the District 3 seat.
In District 5, newcomer David Forbes defeated newcomer Ryan Romero. In District 6, newcomer Kody Allen defeated newcomer Jeremy Foco.