State Rep. Julie Emerson, R-Carencro, was elected to a second term in office when she defeated Paul “Polo” Carter, a Democrat, in the race for District 39 seat in the House of Representatives.
District 39 contains the area of northern Lafayette Parish and southern St. Landry Parish.
Emerson, who in 2015 was the youngest person elected into the Legislature, serves on the education and Atchafalaya Basin Program Oversight committees and is part of the Louisiana Legislative Women’s Caucus.
Emerson is an elected member of the Republican State Central Committee. She is also a board member and Louisiana state director for the National Foundation for Women Legislators. In 2017, Emerson was invited to be a panelist for the Conservative Political Action Conference. In 2018, the Louisiana Fraternal Order of Police awarded Emerson with “Legislator of the Year” for authoring a pro-law enforcement legislation.
