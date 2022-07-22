Nearly every leadership position in Broussard will be up for grabs in the Nov. 8 election.
Multiple candidates qualified this week for the city's mayoral and city council races. Just one person, the incumbent, qualified for the city's police chief position. Qualifying for the city races, along with others across the state, opened Wednesday and closed Friday.
Republican Corey Morgan qualified for mayor of Broussard. Republican "Ray" Bourque Jr., who has held the position since 2019, is running for reelection of that office.
Vance Olivier, a Republican, drew no challengers for the office of Broussard police chief, a position he's held for about a year. Olivier was appointed by the city council and mayor last year after the longtime chief resigned amid an investigation into sexual harassment allegations made by former officers. Olivier qualified Wednesday for the office; no one else had qualified as of Friday afternoon.
There will be competition, however, for Broussard City Council positions.
Only newcomers qualified for the District 5 and District 6 seats on the council. Republican David Forbes is up against Republican Ryan Romero for District 5, and Republican Kody Allen is up against Republican Jeremy Foco for District 6.
Incumbents for the remaining council seats will also face competition.
Republican Jeremy Frederick will challenge incumbent "Angel" Racca, also a Republican, for the District 1 seat. Republican Charles Sharma will challenge incumbent David Bonin, a Republican, for the District 2 seat. Republican Mark Ste Marie will challenge Republican incumbent Jesse Regan, a Republican, for the District 3 seat. Republican Heather Girouard will challenge incumbent Michael Rabon, a Democrat, for the District 4 seat.
Republican Ray Gary, who currently holds the District 6 council seat, will challenge incumbent "Jeff" Delahoussaye, also a Republican, for the at-large council seat.