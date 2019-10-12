Incumbent state Rep. Jean-Paul Coussan won re-election to represent District 45 over challenger Rhonda Gleason, a Democrat.
Coussan, a Republican, is an attorney and business owner. A graduate of LSU and LSU Law Center, he is a partner at the law firm Andrus Boudreaux Complete Title and co-founder of Cougar Construction. He also served on the Cajundome Commission for five years and was with the law firm of Ottinger Hebert LLC, where he defended clients in the oil and gas industry.
As a freshman legislator, Coussan served on the natural resources and environment committee along with the commerce and judiciary committees.
“I am running to continue serving as a conservative leader to help meet the needs of Lafayette as well as our great state,” Coussan said while campaigning. “While on the commerce committee, I supported free enterprise and fought over-regulation of our small businesses.”
District 45 includes areas from Cameron Street to Ridge Road and from the Evangeline Thruway to South Fieldspan Road.
Click here to see full election results from the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office.