The next phase of elections in Louisiana will be the general election on Nov. 16.
Below is a list of area run-off and links to election preview stories from The Advocate. Visit geauxvote.com for the full list of candidates.
The letter next to each candidate's name stands for their party. R for Republican, D for Democrat, I for Independent, L for Libertarian or N for no party.
Statewide elections
Governor
- John Bel Edwards, D
- "Eddie" Rispone, R
Secretary of State
- Kyle Ardoin, R
- "Gwen" Collins-Greenup, D
State Representative
DISTRICT 31
(includes Lafayette and Vermilion parishes)
- Jonathon Goudeau, R-Lafayette
- "Gus" Rantz, R-Lafayette
DISTRICT 48
(includes Iberia, Lafayette and St. Martin parishes)
- "Beau" Beaullieu, R-New Iberia
- Ricky Gonsoulin, R-New Iberia
Iberia Parish
Sheriff
- Murphy Meyers, R-New Iberia
- "Tommy" Romero, R-New Iberia
Parish Council
DISTRICT 10
- Roger Duncan, R-Lydia
- Eugene Olivier Sr., D-New Iberia
City of New Iberia Marshal City Court
- Brett Lang, R-New Iberia
- "Tony" Migues, R-New Iberia
Lafayette Parish
City-Parish Mayor-President
- Carlee Alm-LaBar, N-Lafayette
- "Josh" Guillory, R-Lafayette
Parish Council
DISTRICT 3
- "Josh" Carlson, R-Lafayette
- Jeremy Hidalgo, R-Youngsville
City of Lafayette Council
DISTRICT 1
- Patrick "Pat" Lewis, D
- Mark Pope, R
DISTRICT 5
- Janet Jackson, D
- Glenn Lazard, D
St. Landry Parish
Assessor
- Blair Briggs, D-Opelousas
- Sherri Zeringue McGovern, D-Opelousas
Parish President
- W.K. "Bill" Fontenot, D-Washington
- "Ken" Marks, I-Port Barre
Parish Council
DISTRICT 6
- Warren "Biscuit" Basco, N-Port Barre
- "Gil" Savoy, D-Port Barre
St. Martin Parish
Parish Council
DISTRICT 2
- Carla Jean Batiste, D-St. Martinville
- Thomas Nelson, D-St. Martinville
DISTRICT 7
- Vincent Alexander, D-Breaux Bridge
- Albert "Da Da" Menard, D-Breaux Bridge
Vermilion Parish
Police Juror
DISTRICT 11
- Scott Broussard, R-Abbeville
- Pervis Gaspard, D-Abbeville
DISTRICT 12
- Dexter James Callahan, N-Kaplan
- David Trahan, R-Kaplan