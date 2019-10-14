ACA.voterturnout38.101319
Voters stand in line to vote at the Domingue Recreation Center on election day Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Lafayette, La..

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD KEMP

The next phase of elections in Louisiana will be the general election on Nov. 16.

Below is a list of area run-off and links to election preview stories from The Advocate. Visit geauxvote.com for the full list of candidates.

The letter next to each candidate's name stands for their party. R for Republican, D for Democrat, I for Independent, L for Libertarian or N for no party.

CLICK HERE to get a personalized ballot and voting location information.

CLICK HERE to register to vote. Deadline to register for the Nov. 16 election online is Oct. 26.

MORE VOTING INFORMATION from the Secretary of State's office.

CLICK HERE to see the full results from the Oct. 12 primary election.

Statewide elections

Governor

  • John Bel Edwards, D
  • "Eddie" Rispone, R

Read about the governor's race below:

 Secretary of State

  • Kyle Ardoin, R
  • "Gwen" Collins-Greenup, D

READ: Most Republican statewide incumbents win reelection: Ardoin in runoff for secretary of state

State Representative

DISTRICT 31

(includes Lafayette and Vermilion parishes)

  • Jonathon Goudeau, R-Lafayette
  • "Gus" Rantz, R-Lafayette

READ: Godeau, Rantz head to runoff in House District 31

DISTRICT 48

(includes Iberia, Lafayette and St. Martin parishes)

  • "Beau" Beaullieu, R-New Iberia
  • Ricky Gonsoulin, R-New Iberia

READ: Beaullieu, Gonsoulin advance to runoff in House District 48

 Iberia Parish

Sheriff 

  • Murphy Meyers, R-New Iberia
  • "Tommy" Romero, R-New Iberia

 Parish Council

DISTRICT 10
  • Roger Duncan, R-Lydia
  • Eugene Olivier Sr., D-New Iberia

City of New Iberia Marshal City Court

  • Brett Lang, R-New Iberia
  • "Tony" Migues, R-New Iberia

Lafayette Parish

City-Parish Mayor-President

  • Carlee Alm-LaBar, N-Lafayette
  • "Josh" Guillory, R-Lafayette

READ: What do Guillory, Alm-LaBar need to do to win Nov. 16?

More about each candidate:

Parish Council

DISTRICT 3
  • "Josh" Carlson, R-Lafayette
  • Jeremy Hidalgo, R-Youngsville

READ: Jeremy Hidalgo, Josh Carlson to face runoff for Lafayette Parish Council's District 3

City of Lafayette Council

DISTRICT 1
  • Patrick "Pat" Lewis, D
  • Mark Pope, R

READ: Pat Lewis and Mark Pope head to runoff for Lafayette City Council District 1

DISTRICT 5
  • Janet Jackson, D
  • Glenn Lazard, D

READ: Jackson, Lazard advance to runoff in Lafayette City Council District 5 race

St. Landry Parish

Assessor

  • Blair Briggs, D-Opelousas
  • Sherri Zeringue McGovern, D-Opelousas

Parish President

  • W.K. "Bill" Fontenot, D-Washington
  • "Ken" Marks, I-Port Barre

Parish Council

DISTRICT 6
  • Warren "Biscuit" Basco, N-Port Barre
  • "Gil" Savoy, D-Port Barre

St. Martin Parish

 Parish Council

DISTRICT 2
  • Carla Jean Batiste, D-St. Martinville
  • Thomas Nelson, D-St. Martinville
DISTRICT 7
  • Vincent Alexander, D-Breaux Bridge
  • Albert "Da Da" Menard, D-Breaux Bridge

Vermilion Parish

 Police Juror

DISTRICT 11
  • Scott Broussard, R-Abbeville
  • Pervis Gaspard, D-Abbeville
DISTRICT 12
  • Dexter James Callahan, N-Kaplan
  • David Trahan, R-Kaplan

