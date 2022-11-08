For the second time in four years, Crowley will have a run-off between two candidates to fill its mayor's seat.
None of the candidates received the required 50 percent of votes during Tuesday's election, so therefore Chad Monceaux and incumbent Tim Monceaux will meet in a Dec. 10 run-off.
Chad Monceaux received 31% of the votes, while Tim Monceaux, who was elected in 2018 after a run-off against Ezora Proctor, received 25%. Both men are Republicans.
Clint Cradeur, also a Republican, received 24 of the votes, while Tracy Garrick, an Independent, received 19%.
Chad Monceaux served 27 years as a Crowley firefighter, and 12 years as a Crowley police officer. Chad Monceaux also worked part-time with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office for more than five years, and served on the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.