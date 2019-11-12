Lafayette mayor-president hopeful Josh Guillory has backed out of a forum he proposed two weeks ago, while his opponent, Carlee Alm-LaBar, has declined to participate in a forum Guillory proposed that was to be moderated by her former boss, outgoing Mayor-President Joel Robideaux.
A debate to air live at 7 p.m. Wednesday on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL radio, a conservative talk radio station in Lafayette, likely will be the last time the candidates face off before Saturday's election. The forum will be moderated by KPEL news team Rob Kirkpatrick and Bernadette Lee.
Alm-LaBar, no party, who finished second to Republican Guillory in the Oct. 12 primary election, criticized her opponent in late October for not accepting requests from news organizations and civic groups to participate in election forums before the Nov. 16 runoff. Alm-LaBar said she told the groups she would make herself available.
Guillory, an attorney, told The Acadiana Advocate at the time only one group had reached out about a forum, his schedule was busy in part because he was still working, and he didn't see the point in a forum so late in the campaign season.
A few days later, on Oct. 28, Guillory announced on Facebook that he was proposing three debates and looked forward to Alm-LaBar accepting the invitations.
"I am proposing three debates, and have secured venues, along with a range of options for dates and times. I have made time to commit to all three debates, that feature new venues and entities that have not yet hosted forums or debates," Guillory said in a news release.
But Guillory has since backed out of one of the debates he said he had already arranged with KADN TV to be taped and broadcast Wednesday.
Guillory did not return calls or an email for comment on this story. On Nov. 9, he posted on his Facebook page that he looked forward to two debates this week, one on KPEL, the other on Robideaux's weekly radio show on 103.7 The Game.
Alm-LaBar, who learned about Guillory's debate proposals from his Facebook page, said KADN reached out to her campaign Oct. 28, the day Guillory announced the three debates, and she provided them with two dates and times she was free. KADN was allegedly attempting to coordinate with Guillory. On Nov. 11, she said, Guillory advised KADN he wasn't available on the dates provided and it was too late to schedule anything.
Another forum Guillory proposed was a one-hour appearance on Robideaux's weekly radio show, with Robideaux moderating. The proposal was an odd one given that Alm-LaBar once worked for Robideaux at Lafayette Consolidated Government and announced in March she was challenging Robideaux in the mayor-president's race, a month before Robideaux said he would not seek a second term.
Alm-LaBar announced on her Facebook page Monday she decided not to participate in that forum because Robideaux would not agree to two of her requests.
The Robideaux-moderated debate, she said, was to focus on questions about Robideaux's legacy projects. She said she asked to meet with Robideaux before the debate to get updates on those projects because the news media reported he was counseling Guillory on his candidacy and Guillory's positions on Robideaux's legacy projects have shifted since early in the campaign.
Robideaux told The Acadiana Advocate in an email Friday he had "two short conversations" with Guillory, "once to discuss CREATE and another time to introduce him to Senator (Page) Cortez" at Cortez's request. He also denied raising money for Guillory's campaign.
The debate rules, according to Alm-LaBar, also said the candidates would leave the radio broadcast booth then Robideaux would give closing remarks. Alm-LaBar said Robideaux could take the opportunity to endorse Guilory at that time, two days before the election. She requested the mayor-president put in writing his intentions regarding an endorsement.
Robideaux, she said, did not respond to her requests, so she is not going on his radio show.
"It’s a shame, but not a surprise," Alm-LaBar wrote on Facebook. "Everyone who spoke to me about this debate advised me against participating. But I felt like with those two conditions in place, I could have done so without unnecessarily jeopardizing the campaign."
Robideaux did not respond to a request for comment on this story.
Alm-LaBar is a no-party candidate who worked for Lafayette Consolidated Government under the administrations of former City-Parish President Joey Durel and Robideaux. She left LCG in 2018 to work for Southern Lifestyles Development and, in March, announced her candidacy for mayor-president, when it was assumed Robideaux would seek reelection. In April, without offering an explanation, Robideaux said he would not seek a second term.
Guillory, a Lafayette attorney, former lieutenant in the Louisiana National Guard who served five months in Iraq and unsuccessful challenger to Congressman Clay Higgins in 2018, was one of three Republican candidates to enter the race after Robideaux's announcement. He and Alm-LaBar were the top vote-getters in the Oct. 12 primary election and will face off Saturday.