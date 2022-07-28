Ken Ritter will serve a third term as mayor of Youngsville after his sole opponent withdrew from the race that was to be decided during a Nov. 8 election.
Kenneth Champagne, a Republican who qualified July 20, did not return a reporter's voicemails on Wednesday and Thursday seeking comment.
Ritter, also a Republican, has served as Youngsville mayor since January 2015. Prior to that, he served on the Youngsville City Council from 2011 to 2014.
"I'm honored to earn the community's support for another term," Ritter said. "It's a distinct privilege, and I'm thankful for the opportunity. I'm excited to continue leading the city's progress and working together with the council and our residents."
There will be little competition for the remaining Youngsville offices on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Simone Champagne and Ann Istre, both Republicans, will face off for the Division E seat on the City Council. That seat was vacated in February after the unexpected death of Council Member Gary Williams.
Every incumbent on the Youngsville City Council was unopposed for another term. Republican Rickey Boudreaux also drew no challengers for the office of Youngsville police chief, a title he's held since 2015.
"I don't think it's coincidental," Ritter said. "I think it's indicative of our city moving in the right direction and, frankly, it inspires me and humbles me, too. It reminds me that we've got to not take our success for granted and that maintaining the community's trust is something that we have to work daily towards, and we're prepared to do that."
Ritter has led Youngsville through a time of exponential growth and recovery from the historic August 2016 flood.
Now that he's not focused on a re-election campaign, Ritter can look ahead to the next four years in office.
"We want to basically double down on what's working right in our community, and those are the quality of life initiatives that make Youngsville a desirable community today," Ritter said. "We have to stay ahead of our growth."
Projects on Ritter's list for the next four years include:
- a $200 million transportation plan to improve or widen more than 30 miles of roadway within the city
- a $10 million expansion to the Youngsville Sports Complex
- drainage pond projects that are coupled with recreational parks
- improvements to water and sewer infrastructure
- investment in first responder resources
Ultimately, Ritter said his priority is to ensure the city's growth doesn't outpace its infrastructure.
"These are things I'm laser focused on, coupled with just continuing to shift our paradigm from being a city focused on quality and not as much on quantity," Ritter said. "And if we can grow the two on parallel paths, so be it, but everything has to have a high emphasis on quality that's going to be sustainable, not just today when it's new, but also as far as we can see into the future."