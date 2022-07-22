There will be little competition for Youngsville races during the Nov. 8 election, although someone will challenge the city's mayor for his seat.
Qualifying for the city races, along with others across the state, opened Wednesday and closed Friday.
Republican Kenneth Champagne qualified Wednesday for mayor of Youngsville. He'll go up against Republican "Ken" Ritter, who has held the position since 2015.
"Rickey" Boudreaux, a Republican, drew no challengers for the office of Youngsville police chief, a title he's held since 2015. Boudreaux qualified Wednesday for the office; no one else had qualified as of Friday afternoon.
There will also be little competition for the Youngsville City Council positions. Only one district seat had more than one candidate qualify as of Friday afternoon.
Republicans Simone Champagne and Ann Istre will face off for the Division E seat.
Champagne, the city's retired chief administrative officer, was temporarily appointed to the District A council seat in 2021 that was vacated by Jamison Abshire, who resigned for a parks and recreation position. The District E seat she and Istre are vying for was vacated in February after the unexpected death of Council Member Gary Williams. Shannon Bares, a Youngsville business owner and philanthropist, has temporarily filled the seat since March.
Republican Kayla Menard Reaux, who took the Division A seat after a special election last year, was the only person to qualify for that race as of Friday afternoon.
Incumbent Republicans "Lindy" Bolgiano, "Matt" Romero and "Ken" Stansbury were the only candidates to qualify for the Division B, C and D seats, respectively.