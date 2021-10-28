Early voting opens Saturday for the Nov. 13 Louisiana open primary and runs through Saturday, Nov. 6. Polls are closed Sunday.
Voters in all parishes will consider four constitutional amendments, and some parishes in the Baton Rouge area have a handful of races. Visit geauxvote.com for additional information on candidates.
Polling places will be open from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Anyone who is in line at 6 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
A list of early voting locations is available at https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/earlyvoting; please note that hours may be different at satellite offices.
Voters are asked to bring an ID with them to vote. Voters without an ID will be allowed to vote after filling out an affidavit.
The election had been set for Oct. 9 but was pushed back because of Hurricane Ida.
Party abbreviations: D-Democrat, R-Republican, I-Independent; L-Libertarian; NP-No Party.
Races and issues on the ballot in the Acadiana area:
All parishes
CA NO. 1 (Act 131, 2021) — Authorizes streamlined electronic filing, remittance, and collection of sales and use tax
CA NO. 2 (Act 134, 2021) — Lowers maximum allowed rate of income tax and allows providing a deduction for federal income taxes
CA NO. 3 (Act 132, 2021) — Allows certain levee districts to levy an annual tax for certain purposes
CA NO. 4 (Act 157, 2021) — Increases amount of allowed reduction to certain dedicated funds when a budget deficit is projected
Iberia Parish
City Marshal
Dickie J. Fremin (R)
Brett Lang (NP)
Corey Porter (NP)
Lafayette Parish
Youngsville City Council, Division A
Patricia Lanier (R)
Kayla Menard Reaux (R)
Lafayette Regional Airport
1.71 Mills Renewal - 10 Years
Parishwide drainage
3.85 Mills Continuation - 10 years
Lafayette Parish Library
1.84 Mills Renewal - 10 years
Lafayette Parish Public Health
2.21 Mills Rededication
City of Lafayette Police Salary and Benefits
3 Mills Renewal - 10 years
City of Lafayette Fire Salary and Benefits
2 Mills Renewal - 10 years
St. Landry Parish
Alderman, Village of Palmetto
Debra Lynn Coulon (NP)
Lawrence "LJ" Mouille Jr. (R)
Voters in Acadia and St. Martin parishes will only consider the constitutional amendments.