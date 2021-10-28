voting stock ballot election
ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

Early voting opens Saturday for the Nov. 13 Louisiana open primary and runs through Saturday, Nov. 6. Polls are closed Sunday.

Voters in all parishes will consider four constitutional amendments, and some parishes in the Baton Rouge area have a handful of races. Visit geauxvote.com for additional information on candidates.

Polling places will be open from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Anyone who is in line at 6 p.m. will be allowed to vote. 

A list of early voting locations is available at https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/earlyvoting; please note that hours may be different at satellite offices.

Voters are asked to bring an ID with them to vote. Voters without an ID will be allowed to vote after filling out an affidavit.

The election had been set for Oct. 9 but was pushed back because of Hurricane Ida. 

Party abbreviations: D-Democrat, R-Republican, I-Independent; L-Libertarian; NP-No Party.

Races and issues on the ballot in the Acadiana area:

All parishes

CA NO. 1 (Act 131, 2021) — Authorizes streamlined electronic filing, remittance, and collection of sales and use tax

CA NO. 2 (Act 134, 2021) — Lowers maximum allowed rate of income tax and allows providing a deduction for federal income taxes

CA NO. 3 (Act 132, 2021) — Allows certain levee districts to levy an annual tax for certain purposes

CA NO. 4 (Act 157, 2021) — Increases amount of allowed reduction to certain dedicated funds when a budget deficit is projected

Iberia Parish

City Marshal

Dickie J. Fremin (R)

Brett Lang (NP)

Corey Porter (NP)

Lafayette Parish

Youngsville City Council, Division A

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox

Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today.

Patricia Lanier (R)

Kayla Menard Reaux (R)

Lafayette Regional Airport

1.71 Mills Renewal - 10 Years

Parishwide drainage

3.85 Mills Continuation - 10 years

Lafayette Parish Library

1.84 Mills Renewal - 10 years

Lafayette Parish Public Health

2.21 Mills Rededication

City of Lafayette Police Salary and Benefits

3 Mills Renewal - 10 years

City of Lafayette Fire Salary and Benefits

2 Mills Renewal - 10 years

St. Landry Parish

Alderman, Village of Palmetto

Debra Lynn Coulon (NP)

Lawrence "LJ" Mouille Jr. (R)

__

Voters in Acadia and St. Martin parishes will only consider the constitutional amendments.

View comments