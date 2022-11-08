voting stock ballot election
Incumbent Julius Alsandor is facing a runoff with Charlee Renaud Lear in the race for mayor of Opelousas.

According to complete but unofficial results from Tuesday's election, Alsandor was the top vote-getter with 49% of the vote, receiving 2,323 votes to Lear's 1,689 votes or 35% of the 4,786 ballots cast in the race.

Alsandor and Lear will be on the Dec. 10 ballot.

Eliminated Tuesday were Donald Broussard, who came in third place with 13% of the vote and Matthew LaDay with 3% of the votes.

All four candidates are registered Democrats.

Unofficial voter turnout was 41.8%.

Alsandor, a lifelong resident of Opelousas, served more than 10 years on the city's Board of Aldermen prior to being elected mayor four years ago.

Lear is an attorney serving as a publice defender in St. Landry Parish. A veteran of the U.S. Army, she served in the JAG Corps. 

