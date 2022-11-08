Sitting Scott Police Chief Chad Leger easily won re-election Tuesday to enter his sixth term in office.
Leger netted over 73% of the vote against challenger Caleb Lege, a longtime officer with the department. Lege served a combined 17 years with the department over two stints with the agency, and resigned earlier this year to mount his campaign against Leger.
Leger, 56, was first elected Scott’s police chief in 2002 and has previously won reelection four times. Before becoming Scott’s police chief, Leger served with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office from 1988 to 2002. Leger’s family has deep ties to Scott; his grandfather served as the city’s mayor, his father served on the city council for eight years and his mother was a teacher in the community.
The reelected chief said in an Acadiana Advocate survey that his top priorities are employee retention, recruiting new officers and ensuring officers have up-to-date equipment and technology.
Leger said a top enforcement concern in the city is traffic and more frequent vehicle crashes, and he’s invested in the department’s traffic enforcement arm to hopefully curb driving-related issues.