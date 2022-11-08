U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins appeared to have secured a fourth term as Acadiana’s representative Tuesday despite a number of Reublicans — former Reps. John Breaux, Chris John and Charles Boustany — throwing their support behind political newcomer Holden Hoggatt.
At 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, with 546 of 554 precincts reporting, Higgins had 64% of the vote.
There will be a recount in some precincts, Higgins said as the results were nearly final, "but there's no path to pull us under 50%," thereby avoiding a runoff.
Hoggatt, a prosecutor and private attorney, who was watching closely his own home base, Lafayette, as well as Calcasieu Parish, where Higgins came under political fire for what some residents there said was a lackluster effort to secure federal aid after devastation from Hurricanes Laura and Delta, finished with 11% of the vote.
Higgins, sporting his trademark cowboy hat and boots, spoke to a crowd gathered Tuesday night at the Doubletree hote in Lafayette.
"We will take the country back with love and respect," Higgins said, waving a Bible. "Our nation is an anointed nation, forbearing and forgiving. Let the peace of God rule in your heart.
"In two years, I'm going to run again. I'm going to win again."
Higgins, whose district district stretches from the Atchafalaya River to the Texas line, was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, the Republican Party of Louisiana, CPAC and some of his congressional colleagues. A former car salesman, Higgins switched careers to law enforcement and eventually became the St. Landry Parish sheriff’s deputy in charge of producing and delivering the “Crime Stoppers” segment aired on local newscasts. Unlike most productions, Higgins presented as a tough-talking cop who brandished weapons and threatened by name the suspects being sought, and his segments attracted international attention.
Relying on social media and videos, Higgins in 2016 trounced odds-on favorite Public Service Commission Chair Scott Angelle, who had been lieutenant governor and a Cabinet secretary for years, in the congressional race.
Since then, Higgins has attracted attention with his extreme comments and videos, as well as his associations with fringe militia groups. He said, for instance, to protesters that he would “drop 10 of you where you stand.” He likened retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens to a socialist. He was widely criticized for a five-minute political video from Auschwitz concentration camp, part of which was taken from inside one of the gas chambers.
He is in the running to chair the House Committee on Homeland Security.
In addition to Hoggatt, Higgins faced six opponents: Lessie Olivia Leblanc, D-Baton Rouge; Tia LeBrun, D-Lafayette; Guy McLendon, L-Sulphur; Thomas “Lane” Payne Jr., R-Perry; Jacob “Jake” Shaheen, R-Lake Charles; and Gloria R. Wiggins, no party-Franklin.