Louisiana voters on Saturday chose Donald Trump and Joe Biden for the Republican and Democratic presidential primaries in an election that was postponed twice because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In Lafayette Parish, only those voters registered as Republican or Democrat could vote in the election because no local measures were on the ballot this cycle. Along with presidential nominees, Lafayette Parish voters cast ballots for representatives to their party's state and local committees.
Here are the complete but unofficial results, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office.
Those elected to the Democratic State Central Committee in Lafayette Parish include:
- Katherine Hurst, 43rd Representative District, Office A
- Glenn Armentor, 45th Representative District, Office B
- Perry Segura, 48th Representative District, Office B
Those elected to the Republican Parish Executive Committee in Lafayette Parish include:
- Tommy Angelle, District 1
- Landon Boudreaux, District 3
- Elizabeth Burdin "Betsy" Arabie, District 4
- John Bienvenu, District 5
The five representatives elected as members to the Republican Parish Executive Committee at large in Lafayette Parish include:
- "Tim" Breaux
- "Charlie" Buckels
- Ross Little Jr.
- Joyce Linde
- Jeremiah Supple
The five representatives elected as members to the Democratic Parish Executive Committee at large in Lafayette Parish include:
- Ann Ardoin
- Mary Pritchard
- James Thomas
- "Mike" LeBlanc
- Peggy Sabatier
Voter turnout in Lafayette Parish was about 16.7% for Democrats and 18.6% for Republicans in the presidential nominee races, according to the Secretary of State's Office.
The presidential primaries had become largely irrelevant by the time Louisiana voters cast their ballots Saturday, as Trump and Biden had become the top choices for the Republican and Democratic nominees weeks earlier.
Saturday's election, originally set for April 4, was pushed back by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards to June 20 then again to July 11 to give the Secretary of State's Office more time to prepare for the election amid the pandemic.
Voting poll commissioners wore gowns, gloves, masks and face shields at most polling places and offered extra sanitizing measures to safeguard voters from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Louisiana's existing mail-in voting process for older citizens, members of the military, overseas voters, those hospitalized and others not in parish for an election was expanded ahead of the election.
Qualified voters could apply for mail-in ballots if they met specific criteria related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, under the emergency plan.
Voters could also cast their ballots early during a two-week period ahead of Election Day.
Lafayette Parish recorded 4,640 mail-in ballots and had 2,207 ballots cast during the two-week early voting period from June 20 to July 4.
Complete election results can be viewed at voterportal.sos.la.gov.