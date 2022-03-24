Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux, who has held the position since 2015, announced last week his bid for reelection.
Boudreaux announced Friday that he'd like to continue serving as the city's police chief and will put his name on the ballot in the Nov. 8 election.
He's held the position since Jan. 1, 2015, after a successful second campaign to unseat the 28-year chief, Earl Menard, during the 2014 election. Boudreaux ran unopposed for reelection in 2018.
Boudreaux started his law enforcement career in 1994 with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, where he worked as a correctional officer, patrol officer, narcotics agent, patrol supervisor, narcotics supervisor and special operations supervisor. In 2008, he left for the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, where he worked as a patrol officer, patrol supervisor, special operations lieutenant and captain. In that final role, he led a 158-person division with 14 sections.
Boudreaux ran an unsuccessful campaign for police chief of Youngsville in 2010 against Menard, who won with 58% of the vote. In 2014, Boudreaux ran again against the long-time chief and won 59% of the vote.
"As the second longest serving Police Chief in Lafayette Parish, I wake up each and every morning eager to work and serve you, the great citizens of our City," Boudreaux wrote in a Friday Facebook post announcing his bid for reelection. "This is not just a job, it’s actually a fun time and a lifestyle. I’m completely humbled by the way you, the citizens of this great City, support our Police Department! Y’all rock!"
Boudreaux said Youngsville has been regularly named among the top five safest cities in Louisiana during his eight years as police chief.
"I could not have accomplished all that has been done without the team we have in place," Boudreaux wrote. "These men and women have made me proud and are honest, hard-working officers that love this city! We are proud of that and hope you are too. I humbly ask for your support in my bid for re-election! Let’s continue making this the best and sweetest city in the country to live in."