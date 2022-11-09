Albert “Buz” LeBlanc, twice an unsuccessful candidate for St. Martin sheriff, appeared to win the police chief job without a runoff in Breaux Bridge on Tuesday.
In a complete but unofficial count, LeBlanc, a Republican, took 1,349 votes, a dozen more than necessary to secure the win with 50% of the votes and another dozen to spare. Hubert Augustin, no party, was second with 1,035 votes; Rodney Chitwood, a Republican, was third. Augustin served 27 years with the police department; Chitwood graduated from the U.S. Air Force Police Academy.
LeBlanc, a retired Navy officer and former St. Martin deputy, served 20 years in the Navy, rising to lieutenant commander, and was a combat veteran whose 20-year service career including drug interdiction.
He earned a bachelor’s and a master’s degree at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, and worked in the narcotics division at the sheriff’s office.
He is a Breaux Bridge native.