BR.earlyvoting.102622 TS 13.jpg

Voters walk to and away from voting, on the first day of early voting at the State Archives building on Essen Lane in Baton Rouge, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Early voting for the Nov. 8 Louisiana open congressional primary election runs through Tuesday, Nov. 1. Polls are closed Sunday, Oct. 30. Voters statewide will consider a U.S. Senate primary and eight constitutional amendments. All voters in the Baton Rouge area will have a congressional race on the ballot. All area parishes except West Feliciana have local races. Visit geauxvote.com for additional information on candidates and issues. A list of early voting locations is available at https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/earlyvoting; please note that hours may be different at satellite offices. Voters are asked to bring an ID with them to vote. Voters without an ID will be allowed to vote after filling out an affidavit.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Albert “Buz” LeBlanc, twice an unsuccessful candidate for St. Martin sheriff, appeared to win the police chief job without a runoff in Breaux Bridge on Tuesday.

In a complete but unofficial count, LeBlanc, a Republican, took 1,349 votes, a dozen more than necessary to secure the win with 50% of the votes and another dozen to spare. Hubert Augustin, no party, was second with 1,035 votes; Rodney Chitwood, a Republican, was third. Augustin served 27 years with the police department; Chitwood graduated from the U.S. Air Force Police Academy.

LeBlanc, a retired Navy officer and former St. Martin deputy, served 20 years in the Navy, rising to lieutenant commander, and was a combat veteran whose 20-year service career including drug interdiction.

He earned a bachelor’s and a master’s degree at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, and worked in the narcotics division at the sheriff’s office.

He is a Breaux Bridge native.

Email Ken Stickney at kstickney@theadvocate.com.

View comments