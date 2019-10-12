Incumbent City-Parish Councilwoman Liz Hebert has been elected to the Lafayette City Council, representing District 3, according to complete but unofficial results.
Hebert, a Republican who is completing her fourth year on the combined council, defeated political newcomer Dr. James Noriega Jr., also a Republican, in Saturday's election.
District 3 runs from around Oak Crest Drive between Johnston Street and UPA Drive in the north, down to Bellevue Plantation Road and Hidden Acres in the south, and includes Doucet Road, Roselawn, Alonda Drive, Alice Drive, Broadmoor and South City Parkway.
The new five-person City Council takes office in January.