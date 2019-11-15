Republican Josh Guillory was elected Saturday as Lafayette Parish's next mayor-president.
He will be the fourth person, all men, to lead Lafayette Consolidated Government since the city and parish governments were consolidated in 1996.
Complete but unofficial results show Guillory finished the race with 43,103 votes, or 56%, over no-party candidate Carlee Alm-LaBar with 34,047, or 44%.
Turnout for the mayor-president's race was 50.2%, with 77,150 votes cast.
Speaking Saturday evening, Guillory said he feels very blessed and privileged to have the opportunity to bring the community into the future.
"We are one parish, we have one future and I am so thankful you have given me this opportunity," he said.
Guillory, 39, an attorney who lives in Lafayette, has never served in a public office. He will face a new challenge as mayor-president because voters in December approved a home-rule charter amendment that created a separate Lafayette City Council and Lafayette Parish Council out of the current City-Parish Council that has governed LCG since 1996.
In her concession speech, Alm-LaBar encouraged her volunteers and supporters to work with Guillory and Lafayette City-Parish officials in the transition from a single council to separate councils.
"We have to be willing to be brave and stand up for what we think is right for our community," she said.
Alm-LaBar, 44, a resident of Lafayette who worked in Lafayette Consolidated Government under two mayor-presidents, said she may have asked too much of Lafayette Parish to support a woman and a no-party candidate for mayor-president. This was her first run for public office.
Guillory, a veteran who served more than five months in Iraq, first entered the political arena in 2018 when he opposed incumbent Congressman Clay Higgins, a fellow Republican.
Guillory emerged from a five-person primary Oct. 12 as the top vote-getter, defeating two female Republican candidates, one a former state legislator who worked as CAO of two local governments.
The new mayor-president, along with the new city and parish council members, will be sworn in at 3 p.m. Jan. 6, according to Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Louis Perret.