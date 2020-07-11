Lafayette Parish residents said they felt comforted and encouraged by the safety precautions taken at the polls Saturday, but the real challenge will be maintaining that sense of safety as voter numbers increase exponentially come the fall general election.
Katisha Latham, 42, and her husband Anthony Latham, 43, donned masks with their two daughters and Anthony’s mother, Lana, to cast their ballots at Northside High Saturday morning. The couple said they appreciated seeing the poll commissioners in gowns, gloves, masks and face shields while making hand sanitizer widely available throughout the precinct.
Anthony Latham and his mother have comorbidities that put them at greater risk for COVID-19, but the group said they were confident that by following safety protocols voting could be a safe experience.
Andrea Ozene, 58, also voted at Northside High and said as a registered nurse she was impressed by the organization and safety planning she saw at the precinct. Ozene said she didn’t hesitate to show up at the polls Saturday because of the virus — it’s too important, she said.
“I’ve been voting since I was 18, and I’ve always felt it was important to speak through my vote because my ancestors worked hard for us to be able to have this right to vote,” she said.
Wilfred Bertrand Jr. echoed Ozene’s passion. Bertrand arrived at the Northside High polling location in a wheelchair accompanied by a medical attendant, with layered masks and gloves. The 61-year-old said he suffers from heart and liver problems, and receives dialysis treatments, but took the necessary precautions and trusted God would guide his path and allow him to vote safely, he said.
“I have a right to vote and too many people put up their lives for me to have a right to vote,” he said.
One caveat to the safe experience was the low turnout numbers. Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Louis Perret said his staff called about half the parish’s polling locations in heavily Democratic and Republican areas for a midday turnout sampling and turnout was roughly 6% at 2 p.m. It’s an unscientific assessment and incomplete because polls close at 8 p.m., but does likely signal a mild voting day, he said.
When Dorothy Bertrand arrived at her polling location at Lafayette High, she thought it was closed.
“When I pulled up in line I was like, ‘Are we even doing in-person voting?’ There was no one here,” the 24-year-old said.
One contributor is the increased number of people who voted by mail-in ballot. According to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office, Lafayette Parish recorded 4,640 mail-in ballots returned as of Saturday and had 2,207 ballots cast during the two-week early voting period from June 20 to July 4.
Another is the closed party nature of the election. Only registered Democrats and Republicans can cast ballots for their party’s presidential nominee and for representatives to state and local party committees. There were no local measures on the ballot in Lafayette this cycle.
Bertrand and the Lathams noted it was easy to feel safe with limited people in the voting precinct, a roughly 5-minute voting turnaround at both locations, and voters wearing masks and respecting social distancing recommendations.
That likely won’t be the case in November and it’s doubtful virus concerns will have subsided by then, Van Nicholson said.
“I think along with everybody else I thought this wasn’t going to last very long but here we are a few months into it. There’s no reason to believe that we won’t be doing the same thing or taking more precautions when November comes,” he said.
Nicholson, 29, voted at Myrtle Place Elementary and said he thinks the current system requiring voters to turn out in large groups at centralized locations is outdated and hopes more effort will be put behind developing a secure online voting portal.
“I’d like to see this change the way we do things if we can get any good out of it,” he said.
The Lathams said they’d like officials to give more consideration to mail-in ballot availability, while Bertrand recommended an online registration system to allow voters to sign-up for a voting time frame in advance to limit congestion at polling places.