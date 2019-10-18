Josh Guillory, the Republican candidate for Lafayette mayor-president, this week picked up two endorsements.
Guillory faces Carlee Alm-LaBar, a no party candidate, in the Nov. 16 runoff. Both live in the city of Lafayette.
Two Republican candidates eliminated from the mayor-president's race Oct. 12 announced their endorsements of Guillory.
Simone Champagne, a Youngsville resident who was the third-highest voter-getter behind Guillory and Alm-LaBar, announced through a news release Friday her endorsement.
Champagne said in the release she met with both candidates in the runoff and believes her "political philosophy aligns closely with Mr. Guillory's."
Guillory, she wrote, "has promised to keep his promise to you the taxpayers that he will not support any new taxes and will make sure that your protection with drainage issues and public safety will be his top priorities."
According to a post on the Lafayette Parish Republicans Facebook page, Nancy Marcotte, who received the fourth-highest votes in the five-person race Oct. 12, also endorsed Guillory.