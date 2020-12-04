Louisiana voters will head to the polls once again this weekend to vote on a statewide constitutional amendment, judges, a Lafayette City marshal and more.
Here's everything you need to know about the election and voting.
When and where can I vote?
The polls open Saturday at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will still be allowed to vote.
Find your polling location on the Secretary of State's website here.
What's on the ballot?
There are a number of statewide, multiparish and local items on the ballot this weekend.
Find a rundown of the races in Acadiana here.
View your personalized sample ballot on the Secretary of State's website here.
Below are runoff races and other items scheduled for the Dec. 5 election.
How can I vote by mail?
The deadline for qualified voters to cast a ballot in the mail has passed.
Those who have been approved for vote by mail must turn their ballots in by 4:30 p.m. Friday. Military members or hospitalized voters can return their ballot by 8 p.m. Saturday.
Here's more information on how to vote by mail.
Where can I find updates and results?
On Election Day, The Advocate's team of reporters and photographers will be dispatched across the area to provide real-time updates on voting and races.
Results will begin updating on the Secretary of State's website once the polls close at 8 p.m.
Find more information on election results on our website here.