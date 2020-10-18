The three candidates vying to be one of the family court judges in the 15th Judicial District include the city attorney for Youngsville, a partner of a local law firm and a former family court judge.
George Knox, Dona Renegar and Susan Theall will be on the Nov. 3 ballot for judge of Division M of the 15th JDC. All three are Republican.
Charlie Fitzgerald, who has held the seat since January 2015, is running for judge of the third district of the Louisiana Court of Appeal. Fitzgerald is unopposed in that race.
District judges serve six-year terms. The division M seat has been a family court judge position since the 1990s, although it is not technically classified as such. The division H seat is also unofficially reserved for family court cases. Judge David Blanchet has held the Division H seat since 2002 and is running unopposed on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Judges for both divisions M and H hear cases for Lafayette, Acadia and Vermilion parishes. Only residents who live in each division vote in the races, however. Division M roughly covers Lafayette Parish south of Interstate 10.
About 60% of all court cases in the 15th JDC are family cases, according to the candidates vying for the position. Just two out of 13 judges in the district court hear family cases, even though they represent the majority of court filings.
Divorce proceedings, custody battles, protective orders against domestic violence and parental rights cases are heard by a family court judge.
Here is more information about the candidates for Division M.
George Knox
George Knox, 55, has served as attorney for the city of Youngsville for 18 years.
After graduating from LSU's law school in 1990, Knox practiced criminal defense, personal injury, insurance defense, successions and wills and family law cases. He also served on Youngsville's board of aldermen from 1995 to 1998. His focus as a lawyer has been family law since 1998.
Knox's priorities for family court if elected would be handling cases more efficiently so they're resolved faster, petitioning the district for another judge to hear family cases and expanding on existing programs to have a more holistic approach that addresses underlying problems that oftentimes accompany cases, such as substance abuse, domestic abuse and mental health.
"I've experienced that ongoing litigation that can be very harmful for kids and the parents," Knox said. "And the children don't have an opportunity to heal from all this family conflict until the litigation is concluded and a decision has been made, so my focus is going to be to keep the kid moving and address family matters and family issues in a timely fashion."
Knox said the reason he is the best candidate for the position is because he's the only one with children. He's also experienced firsthand the family court system after going through a divorce and custody proceedings.
"I'm the only candidate in the race with children," Knox said. "I believe that my legal experience of nearly 30 years and, more importantly, my experience as a parent of three boys just makes me uniquely qualified to be our next family court judge to hear the cases involving children that are going to come before me."
Dona Renegar
Dona Renegar, 54, is a partner with Veazey, Felder & Renegar in Lafayette.
After graduating from Tulane University's law school in 1992, Renegar worked as a domestic abuse assistance attorney. She also practiced family law, domestic litigation and general litigation and would later focus on Louisiana worker's compensation and general casualty cases.
Renegar's priorities for family court if elected would be putting Acadiana and its children first, not legislating from the bench and making sure every litigant feels heard before a case is decided.
"Oftentimes, these litigants are at their worst emotionally," Renegar said. "They're enraged; they're grief-stricken. They're horrified; they're angry. It's taking them a long time to get to court. I need to make sure they feel heard by cutting through the emotion and hearing what information those litigants feel I need to know to decide this case. And I know I can do that. I can make them feel heard. I can make sure they feel respected and that they've had a fair day in court."
Renegar said she is the best candidate for the position because of her communication skills and desire to give back to the community.
"I think my communication skills are strong, certainly stronger than my opponents," Renegar said. "I believe that has been the experience that other attorneys in town have with me and my clients have with me. I believe that this is a call to service for me, as my entire legal career has been."
Susan Theall
Susan Theall, 63, is the only candidate who has prior experience as a family court judge.
After graduating from Loyola University's law school in 1985, Theall worked as a law clerk for the state's 27th JDC and worked for a private practice before becoming a board-certified family law specialist. She also served as family court judge of Division M in the 15th JDC from 2011 to 2014. She lost the position against Fitzgerald for the most recent term.
Theall's priorities for family court if elected would be improving the existing kids-first program for parents who have a history of substance abuse; reinstating the self-represented docket, which Theall implemented as a family court judge to allow individuals who can't afford a lawyer to appear in court on the same day since the cases generally take longer; and using technology to work more efficiently to limit the number of people scheduled to appear in court on any given day.
"I just want to be able to run family court more efficiently," Theall said. "I want to look at the programs that are currently in place and see if there's any room for improvement."
Theall said she is the best candidate for the position as the only board certified family law specialist and the only one who has dedicated her career to family law.
"The very first case I handled was a family court case," Theall said. "And that's just where I found my talents lie and where my desire to serve is. In Acadiana, we're all about families. I've got a huge family locally, and we have so many people we have to rent a hall to get together for Christmas. I grew up with the idea that family is foremost, and in family court, that's what it's all about."