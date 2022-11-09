U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins believes he did more than secure a fourth consecutive term Tuesday.
The Acadiana Republican said he believes he’ll take a significant step in seniority that will make him a congressional leader and possibly a committee chairman.
In complete but unofficial results, Higgins took 64% of the nine-parish vote in his southwestern Louisiana district, which extends from the Atchafalaya to the Texas line. His Republican opponent, Holden Hoggatt, was second among eight candidates with 11%.
Higgins said he will become the senior Republican on the Homeland Security Committee and will be “focused and busy” in promoting a conservative agenda.
“There is a lot of investigation that is going to be happening,” he said in a post-election celebration in Lafayette.
Higgins distributed “Congressman Clay Higgins for Homeland Security Committee Chairman” publications at the victory party, and made clear his intention to “hold the Biden administration to account and provide policy solutions to the threats facing our nation.”
The former “street cop” and unabashed conservative said the 118th Congress will be more conservative than the 115th Congress — that’s the one he joined as a freshman in 2017 — because the House Freedom Caucus to which he belongs has effectively moved the Republican Party to the right.
“My voice in the Republican majority will be quite significant,” he said, as campaign advisers, volunteers and constituents celebrated his apparent win. He said he is “highly regarded” by his House colleagues and blessed with a veteran staff with little turnover.
As a high-ranking member of the Homeland Security Committee, which he joined as a freshman, he suggested in his published agenda that he expects panel Republicans to “work to secure our borders, enforce existing immigration law, protect American communities, stay ahead of cyber threats and improve operations across DHS’ component agencies.”
Among committee objectives, he said, are securing the southern border and “restoring sovereignty of our homeland.” He also suggested Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas may have violated his oath of office in myriad ways that led to border insecurity and risk to Americans.
He said committee Republicans “must aggressively confront the Biden administration” about its border policies, including reviewing potential violations of law.
“The 3rd Congressional District has been anointed; the Lord has blessed me with a great team,” he said.
Higgins said while he is seeking the chairmanship, there is no guarantee he will get it. The chairmanship is vacant if the Republicans take the House — it appeared they would Tuesday night — and he expects the chairmanship will be “heavily contested.”
He said he would respect whatever decision is made about the chairmanship.