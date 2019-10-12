Voting signs (stock election)
Janet Jackson and  Glenn Lazard will face off Nov. 16 in a runoff for the Lafayette City Council's District 5 seat.

The two were the top vote-getters from among four candidates in the race, according to complete but unofficial results from Saturday's election.

Glenn Lazard
Janet Jackson

This was the only City Council race without an incumbent from the City-Parish Council. Kenneth Boudreaux, who represents much of this area as District 4 City-Parish Councilman, could not run for City Council because of term limits.

Jackson, a Democrat, is director of Xhouse Outreach Ministry and has lived in Lafayette seven years.

Lazard, a Democrat, is an attorney who has lived in Lafayette 24 years.

Eliminated from the race after Saturday's election were Lionel Rodriguez, an Independent, and Aaron Staten, no party.

City Council District 5 is largely the northeast section of Lafayette, from roughly Interstate 10 to the north, to University Avenue and Hugh Wallis Road, crossing Evangeline Thruway to the city limits. It includes downtown Lafayette.

Find complete election results at https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/graphical

