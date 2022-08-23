Republican Corey Morgan is challenging incumbent "Ray" Bourque Jr., also a Republican, for his position as mayor of Broussard in the November election.
Morgan, 42, works as a quality assurance inspector for Mortech Limited in St. Martinville. Through this position, Morgan is contracted to work with many divisions of the Department of Defense, which he said gives him an understanding of the inner workings of government and the private sector.
The fourth-generation Broussard resident has served as president and vice president of the zoning and planning board and is an honorary member of the Louisiana Sheriff's Association and a member of the Louisiana State Troopers Association.
If elected, Morgan said his top three priorities for the city of Broussard would be beautification, traffic and drainage.
Why does Morgan think he's the better candidate for the job?
"I've never held a political office before, and I'm not doing it by any means to get wealthy off of it," Morgan said. "I want to make Broussard a city you can be proud of. I just think it's time for a change. I don't want my children to leave or my neighbors' children to leave. I don't want anybody to leave that's been here. I want new people to come in and feel like this is a great place to live."
Morgan lives in Broussard with his wife and two young daughters.
Bourque, 51, has served as mayor of Broussard since 2019. Prior to that, he served two terms on the city council and served as a board member and president of the Broussard Chamber of Commerce. He is a partner of Touché Printing in Lafayette and said he brings a business-first mindset to his leadership role.
Bourque points to a long list of accomplishments during his first term as reason he should be reelected. Among those include more than $3 million in drainage projects completed since the August 2016 flood, numerous road improvement projects, a downtown revitalization project aimed at updating infrastructure upgrades and beautifying the heart of the city and new certified sites for manufacturing and retail facilities.
If reelected, Bourque said his top three priorities for the next four years would be infrastructure, growth and improvements in the city.
Why does Bourque think he's the better candidate for the job?
"I've taken the time to become experienced, to be as close to an expert as we can have on the subject matter — about having a vision for Broussard and being at the ground level, doing the work and making sure that I'm very conscious of what the residents of Broussard and the businesses of Broussard need and expect in leadership," Bourque said. "And we want to deliver that to them because, ultimately, that's exactly who we're serving, and we have to deliver a product that is good for them."
Bourque and his wife live in Broussard. They have two grown children.
Nearly every leadership position in Broussard will be up for grabs in the Nov. 8 election.
Vance Olivier, a Republican, is the only person who won't face opposition. Olivier drew no challengers for the office of Broussard police chief, a position he's held for about a year. He was appointed by the city council and mayor last year after the longtime chief resigned amid an investigation into sexual harassment allegations made by former officers.
Only newcomers qualified for the District 5 and District 6 seats on the Broussard City Council. Republican David Forbes is up against Republican Ryan Romero for District 5, and Republican Kody Allen is up against Republican Jeremy Foco for District 6.
Incumbents for the remaining council seats will also face competition.
Republican Jeremy Frederick will challenge incumbent "Angel" Racca, also a Republican, for the District 1 seat. Republican Charles Sharma will challenge incumbent David Bonin, a Republican, for the District 2 seat. Republican Mark Ste Marie will challenge Republican incumbent Jesse Regan, a Republican, for the District 3 seat. Republican Heather Girouard will challenge incumbent Michael Rabon, a Democrat, for the District 4 seat.
Republican Ray Gary, who currently holds the District 6 council seat, will challenge incumbent "Jeff" Delahoussaye, also a Republican, for the at-large council seat.