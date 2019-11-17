About half of qualified voters in Lafayette Parish cast ballots in Saturday's general election, up by about 10 percentage points over the last gubernatorial election.
Lafayette Parish's voter turnout in Saturday's election was 50.9%, according to complete but unofficial election results. The turnout for the 2015 election was 40.7%.
"It's up, and it's up by a lot," said Christie Maloyed, an associate professor of political science at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
About 78,000 people cast their votes in Saturday's election, including those who voted early, as compared to about 59,000 people during the 2015 election.
While the voter turnout didn't break records, it still demonstrates how invested people were in the local and state races.
"Even though everyone going in knew there was going to be a lot of enthusiasm, I was still happily surprised to see the turnout was so high," Maloyed said. "We saw a large increase in early voting, and sometimes those are people that would have voted early instead of on Election Day, but this time, it seems like early voting actually made a difference. They came out and voted early, and people still showed up and voted on Election Day. There was a positive turnout as a whole."
Typically, more Democrats than Republicans cast votes early. That wasn't the case during early voting in Lafayette Parish ahead of Saturday's election, however.
"That's really the one thing that stood out to me," Maloyed said. "What we saw was a surge in Republicans participating in early voting, which I think probably explains the early support we saw for Josh Guillory and Eddie Rispone. Democrats have been comfortable with early voting for a while, but Republicans are taking advantage of early voting now too."
Louisiana voters narrowly re-elected Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, over Republican challenger Eddie Rispone on Saturday. Lafayette Parish voters elected Republican Josh Guillory, who won 56% of the vote, as the new mayor-president over Carlee Alm-LaBar, who isn't affiliated with a party.
"I'm not really surprised by the results overall," Maloyed said. "We knew the governor's race was going to be neck and neck. I think at the local level, Carlee Alm-LaBar had an extremely well-run campaign with a well-organized and enthusiastic team, but it's extremely hard to run against a well-established candidate who's affiliated with a political party."
Voter turnout in Lafayette Parish hasn't been this high for a gubernatorial general election since 2003, when Democrat Kathleen Blanco was elected governor over Republican Bobby Jindal and Republican Joey Durel was elected city-parish president over Democrat Glenn Weber. Voter turnout in Lafayette Parish was 54.9% for that election.
Voter turnout was also higher for the 2016 presidential election, in which Republican Donald Trump was elected over Democrat Hillary Clinton. Voter turnout in Lafayette Parish was 68.6% for that election.
Although politics have been especially polarizing in recent years, most people can agree that high voter turnout is a positive thing. And if not that, everyone can be thankful that election season is over — for now, anyway.
"I'm glad it's over," Maloyed said, "no more political mailers in my mailbox."