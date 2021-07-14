Two women qualified Wednesday morning for an open seat on the Youngsville City Council ahead of the Oct. 9 election.

Patricia Lanier and Kayla Menard Reaux, who are both Republican, will compete for the position on an otherwise all-male city council.

They're running for the seat vacated by Jamey Abshire, who resigned in January to accept a leadership role in the parks and recreation department of the Lafayette Consolidated Government. Simone Champagne, who served as Youngsville's chief administrative officer from 2014 to 2020, has temporarily filled the position.

Lanier is a professor of management at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. She also works as a consultant for local organizations.

Lanier serves as membership chairperson of the Youngsville Chamber of Commerce's board of directors, is a graduate of Leadership Youngsville's inaugural class and is a member of Leadership Louisiana's class of 2021. She is involved in numerous nonprofits and local organizations.

“I treasure Youngsville's small town flavor," Lanier said in a prepared statement. "Yet, our rapid population and economic growth present both unique possibilities and challenges. Our city needs strong leaders with long-term strategic visions for moving us forward smartly. I can provide that vision. For our community, for our businesses, for our children, and for our home."

Reaux is a mother of three who has worked in the finance industry. She is also the daughter of former Youngsville Police Chief Earl Menard.

Reaux serves on the recreation committee of the Youngsville Sports Complex and cofounded the Youngsville Mardi Gras Krewe la Vie Doux. She is attributes the city of Youngsville to the success of her children.

"(My) focus will be fire and police protection, drainage and road infrastructure improvements, balanced and smart residential and commercial development, quality of life for our community, and preserving existing businesses and recruiting new business for a more diversified economy," Reaux said in a prepared statement.

Qualifying for the Oct. 9 election continues through Friday. The Youngsville council seat is the only item on the ballot in Lafayette Parish.

