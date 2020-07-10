Lafayette Parish voters should expect a different look to the ballot casting experience when polls open for the closed presidential primary and party elections on Saturday.

Poll commissioners will don masks, rubber gloves, gowns and face shields provided by the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office, have additional pens on hand to rotate between uses and sanitizing wipes to clean voting booths and other areas between voters, Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Louis Perret said. Tape will also be laid out marking spaces to stand in line to encourage social distancing.

Voters are asked to bring their photo ID, a mask and their own ink pen if possible, he said.

The primary is a closed party election; only registered Democrats and Republicans can cast ballots to select their presidential candidate and representatives for the parties’ respective local executive committee and for Democrats, the state central committee.

Perret said he’s heard concerns from election commissioners who are worried about the recent spread of COVID-19 and rising cases numbers. Many poll workers are older and care for other family members, including grandchildren or other elderly relatives, and they’re worried about virus exposure.

According to a Pew Research Center analysis, people 65 and older accounted for more than 50% of poll workers in the 2018 general election. Lafayette is no exception, he said.

“We want you to be a good citizen and be respectful of these people who are working at the precinct. They’re going to wear a mask all day. If you’re voting, we think it’s only going to take a couple minutes. Please, wear a mask,” Perret said.

Some commissioners have backed out of Saturday’s election because they’re concerned, while others have canceled recently because either they’ve fallen sick, they’re caring for a family member who’s contracted COVID-19 or they’ve been in contact with someone who has tested positive. They’ve been drawing from a reserve list of commissioners not originally selected to work to fill the gaps, he said.

“We certainly can’t have those people working on election day,” Perret said.

The Clerk of Court said he expects turnout to be light Saturday; over the past 20 years, the average voter turnout for a presidential primary has been roughly 13%. Perret said he expects turnout to fall between the average and 20%. With President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden the presumptive nominees for the Republican and Democratic parties, respectively, there’s less interest, he said.

Even with a lower turnout, the Saturday election is good practice for commissioners ahead of November’s presidential general election.

“We’re glad we’re getting to have this never-ending election that’s been postponed multiple times because it helps us practice and get ready…I don’t think the masks and the gloves are going away for November,” he said.

Another reason in-person turnout may be lower is because mail-in ballot requests are up. As of Wednesday, Perret said about 7,400 mail-in ballots had been mailed and 3,400 had been returned to election officials. He estimated total mail-in ballot returns could reach about 4,000 by Saturday. Registrar of Voters Charlene Menard said they typically receive an average of 1,800 mail-in ballot requests per election.

About 2,200 people also cast early ballots in person during the state’s extended early voting period between June 20 and July 4, Perret said.

Perret said the dozen commissioners assigned to process the mail-in ballots will likely begin as early as 1 p.m. Saturday — the earliest start he’s ever overseen, he said. The process takes time because they have to check the signature of the voter and their witness, separate any ballots rejected because they lacked signatures, open the sealed ballots, flatten the scantrons and stack them in groups of 20 to eventually be fed through the two scanning machines.

It’s much more than scanning the ballot, he said.