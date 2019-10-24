The candidates for Lafayette mayor-president each picked up an endorsement Thursday, one from a congressman, the other from a former congressman.
Carlee Alm-LaBar, a no-party candidate from Lafayette, announced in a news release Thursday morning that former U.S. Rep. Charles Boustany, a Republican from Lafayette who served in Congress from 2005-2017, endorsed her in her bid to be the next mayor-president.
Boustany said he worked with Alm-LaBar while he was a congressman and she worked for Lafayette Consolidated Government under Republican City-Parish President Joey Durel, who also endorsed Alm-LaBar, and current Mayor-President Joel Robideaux, also a Republican.
"As a Republican, I can say that Carlee's qualifications, experience and conservative values makes her the best candidate in the race," Boustany wrote. "Carlee represents a new generation of leadership in Lafayette. She is the type of leader Lafayette needs now to address our economic challenges while setting a positive vision for the future."
Josh Guillory, a Republican from Lafayette, who was the top vote-getter in the Oct. 12 primary election, was endorsed Thursday afternoon by U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, a Republican elected in 2016. When elected, Higgins lived outside the 3rd Congressional district that he represents but moved to Lafayette in 2019, according to Press Secretary David Andrew.
Guillory was among a handful of candidates who tried unsuccessfully to unseat Higgins in his 2018 re-election bid.
"As a resident of Lafayette, I believe the next mayor-president of Lafayette Parish should reflect the conservative principles of our community," Higgins said in a news release. "Josh Guillory, a combat veteran and attorney, is committed to keeping our community safe, our taxes low and has promised to make jobs and infrastructure his top priorities."
The runoff election is Nov. 16. Early voting is Nov. 2-9 except Sunday, Nov. 3.