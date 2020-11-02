With the president and a number of local races on the ballot, officials believe Louisiana could see the largest turnout for a presidential election in more than two decades.

For Louisiana voters, here's everything you need to know on Election Day.

When can I vote?

The polls will re-open on Election Day at 6 a.m. They will remain open until 8 p.m. Anyone who is in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Voters are asked to bring an ID with them to vote. Voters without an ID will be allowed to vote after filling out an affidavit.

Nearly 1 million people cast their ballots early in Louisiana. That shattered the state's early voting record.

Where can I vote?

Voters are assigned to a specific voting precinct. You can look up your location at the Secretary of State's website by clicking here.

Once you enter your information, click 'My Election Day Voting Location.'

Hurricane Laura prompted some polling location changes in southwest Louisiana.

What's on the ballot?

You can also preview your ballot on the Secretary of State's website above. After submitting your information, click 'My Sample Ballot.'

You can also click here to view sample ballots for Acadiana.

Confused by the constitutional amendments? Click here for explanations.

Where can I find the results?

Find real-time election results from the election, as reported by the Associated Press, on our website. Click here for results.

Results are also available online through the Secretary of State's Office website.