The Lafayette Parish Home Rule Charter says the mayor-president's position, with a $119,000 annual salary, is a full-time job and the mayor-president cannot do anything unrelated to city-parish government that would interfere with or detract from his or her duties.
While the charter language does not specifically prohibit the mayor-president from working part-time elsewhere, one of the writers of the charter, Lafayette attorney Ed Abell, said the intent was that the mayor-president should only work as the mayor-president.
"It would go against the spirit of the charter, if the language isn't specific," Abell said Thursday.
There has been some question about whether Josh Guillory, a Republican candidate for mayor-president and a Lafayette attorney who largely practices family law, will give up his law practice if elected. Last week Guillory told The Acadiana Advocate he would "love to find a way to do adoptions" when he's elected. He recognized he cannot go to court as mayor-president, adding he is in the process of closing out cases now.
Abell said he doesn't see how someone can do both jobs. The mayor-president, he said, has many duties and many meetings to attend.
"If he starts conducting his law practice on the side, it seems to me it would be difficult to honor the duties he has as mayor-president and the duties to his clients," Abell said. "It opens the door for a lot of conflict."
The mayor-president prepares an annual budget that includes allocations related to court operations, including some funding to support district judges and district attorney's office.
Family court, Abell said, requires a lot of court appearances. Writing wills or real estate law, he said, don't require an attorney to appear in court.
"But they do require a lot of attention and thought, which would be unrelated to the duties he has as president," Abell added.
Lafayette Parish could follow the lead of Jefferson Parish and adopt a charter amendment that clearly prohibits the mayor-president from holding another job while working for the government. After Jefferson Parish President Aaron Broussard got in legal trouble for consulting while holding his parish position, voters in December 2014 adopted a home rule charter amendment saying the parish president shall be a full-time official "who shall perform no personal, professional, consulting or other services for compensation."
The Lafayette Parish Republican Party, according to its Facebook page, agrees with Abell's assessment of the situation.
"Mayor-president is a full-time job by law," they wrote Thursday. "So, even if he wanted to, couldn't happen."
The page is the "official page of the Lafayette Republican Parish Executive Committee" of which Tim Breaux is chairman. The Lafayette Parish Republican Executive Committee, according to documents filed with the Louisiana Ethics Administration, was paying Hillary "Joe" Castille at least in part to be an administrator of its Facebook page.
Guillory said in the final days leading to the Oct. 12 election, he hired Castille to work on his campaign, making online media purchases and administering his campaign Facebook page. Castille worked on the campaign of Mayor-President Joel Robideaux, who has advised Guillory on his campaign. Castille, who is living in a house owned by Robideaux, also was involved in a political campaign that ended up with indictments against suspended City Marshal Brian Pope for malfeasance in office.
Guillory did not return calls for comment Thursday.
His opponent in the Nov. 16 race, Carlee Alm-LaBar, a no-party candidate, resigned her job with Southern Lifestyle Development this summer to run for mayor-president
WHAT THE CHARTER SAYS
The exact language in the charter states:
"The mayor-president shall be a full-time official and shall hold no other elected public nor any compensated appointive city-parish government office or employment during the term of office for which elected and shall hold no compensated appointive city-parish government office or employment until one year after expiration of the term for which elected. The mayor president shall not engage in any activity unrelated to city-parish government business that would interfere with or detract from the performance of duties as mayor-president."