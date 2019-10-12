The successful campaign to split up the Lafayette City-Parish Council last year centered on the City of Lafayette’s lack of a dedicated council. That Lafayette Parish also lacked its own council was less often discussed, but voters on Oct. 12 weighed in on the first Parish Council in more than two decades.
The implications of a dedicated Parish Council will span a range of issues, including two that have recently provoked hot debate: drainage and libraries. two priorities that have been frequently pitted against each other.
A fiscal conundrum will greet the five individuals who make up the new Parish Council next year.
Because of annexations, the unincorporated parish's sales tax collections have not kept pace with commercial development and rising values of properties that have been gobbled up by other municipalities.
Here are the results of the Oct. 12 election for the five Lafayette Parish Council seats:
Bryan Tabor elected to Lafayette Parish Council's District 1
Kevin Naquin elected to Lafayette Parish Council's District 2
Jeremy Hidalgo, Josh Carlson to face runoff for Lafayette Parish Council's District 3
John Guilbeau elected to Lafayette Parish Council's District 4
Abraham Rubin Jr. elected to Lafayette Parish Council's District 5